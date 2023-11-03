Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $204.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,038,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 12.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $204,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVLU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 96,311.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,821,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,096,000 after acquiring an additional 56,762,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 898,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 420,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2,558.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 271,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.