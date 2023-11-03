Sandy Spring Bank Sells 218 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.