Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average is $149.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

