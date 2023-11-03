Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $403.50 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $419.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

