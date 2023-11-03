Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

KMX opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

