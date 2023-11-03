Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 11,240 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,038 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,032,000 after acquiring an additional 237,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 339,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

