Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $3.55 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.86 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a PE ratio of -94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

