Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Robert Half Price Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

