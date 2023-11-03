Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 10,837 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

