Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 97,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after purchasing an additional 551,571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,584 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,511 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

