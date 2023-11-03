Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,441 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.14, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

