Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,640 shares of company stock worth $32,552,820. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 198.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

