New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 116,951 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,951 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $91,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.