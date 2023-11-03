New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $85.06 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $85,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $420,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $494.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.57 and a 200-day moving average of $476.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.66 and a 52 week high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

