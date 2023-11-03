New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 984,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,183 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $83,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,688,000,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:APH opened at $83.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

