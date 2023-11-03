Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Equifax worth $99,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 132.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Equifax by 5.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 293,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Equifax Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.41 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

