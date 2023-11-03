New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of EOG Resources worth $114,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $128.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

