Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given New $48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

TRMB opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

