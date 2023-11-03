The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $58.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,955,000 after purchasing an additional 201,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 309,137 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

