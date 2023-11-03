Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 38,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

VFH stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

