732 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $265.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.02. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

