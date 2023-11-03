First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in First Solar by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.72.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $147.59 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $132.19 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.19.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

