Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $59,161,230,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.53.

NYSE:BCE opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

