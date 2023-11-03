Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $94.08 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

View Our Latest Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

