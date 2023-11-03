Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.52.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE XOM opened at $109.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

