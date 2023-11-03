American International Group Inc. Has $13.72 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $270.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $284.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.18.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

