American International Group Inc. Buys 5,763 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

