American International Group Inc. Buys 179,377 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 10,891.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,377 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Crown worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,233 shares of company stock worth $2,165,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

