American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cognex worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Cognex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,529,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,696,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cognex by 5.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

