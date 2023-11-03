Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.17 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.