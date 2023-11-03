Motco Invests $36,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.19 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

