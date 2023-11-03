New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 793,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $159,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 32,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 99,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 41,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $148.96 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

