First Dallas Securities Inc. Invests $224,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $277.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

