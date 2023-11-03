First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,090 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 5.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 10.3% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Up 3.6 %

RIG stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.