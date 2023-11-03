First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.22% of Upland Software worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,332,000 after buying an additional 1,256,281 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth $5,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4,599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 738,035 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 716.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 561,765 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Stock Up 10.7 %

UPLD stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 59.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Stories

