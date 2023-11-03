Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $516,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Exelon were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 117.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Exelon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

View Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.