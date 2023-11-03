Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $331.37 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

