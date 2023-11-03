Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 697.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.