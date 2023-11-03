abrdn plc Buys 280 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

REGN opened at $818.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $822.11 and a 200-day moving average of $781.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

