abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,091 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.62% of Parsons worth $31,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Parsons by 3,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Parsons by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

