S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.33.

S&P Global Stock Up 7.0 %

SPGI stock opened at $375.92 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.05 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

