Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,744 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $32,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

