abrdn plc Has $32.41 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,246 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.25% of Carlisle Companies worth $32,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $91,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $263.52 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $289.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

