Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.04 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Paycom Software
In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Paycom Software Stock Performance
PAYC stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
