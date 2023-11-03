Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.04 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $399.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.