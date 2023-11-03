Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $910,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,403,000 after buying an additional 576,958 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

