Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $77.44, but opened at $83.49. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $85.48, with a volume of 1,172,012 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.