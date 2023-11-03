Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 51 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $412.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.63.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

