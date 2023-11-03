6,615 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,604,000 after purchasing an additional 138,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.16 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

