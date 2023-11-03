Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.90.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.