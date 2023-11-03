Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $75.59 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

